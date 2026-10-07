Milania Giudice Changes Tune, Apologizes to Teresa After Airport Incident
Milania Giudice to Teresa Sorry, Mom ... You're the Best!!!
Milania Giudice is completely changing her tune after her heated airport incident with Teresa.
Milania took to Instagram to issue an apology to her mom, re-sharing a post that says ... "the older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by."
She captioned her story by directing the sentiment specifically at Teresa, writing ... "you are the best sorry mother 🤍."
As you know, TMZ obtained police body-camera footage from last month at Tampa International Airport, where the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is seen telling her daughter she wants to "save [her] life."
Teresa told cops during the intense exchange that Milania had fentanyl in her system ... while Milania claimed she was laced.
Following the airport incident, the Giudice matriarch broke her silence -- explaining Milania has experienced "tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma" and needed time to heal privately.
Milania recently wished her sister, Gabriella, a happy birthday ... just months after Gabriella called the cops on her before her assault arrest.