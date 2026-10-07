Milania Giudice Changes Tune, Apologizes to Teresa After Airport Incident

Milania Giudice is completely changing her tune after her heated airport incident with Teresa.

Milania took to Instagram to issue an apology to her mom, re-sharing a post that says ... "the older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by."

She captioned her story by directing the sentiment specifically at Teresa, writing ... "you are the best sorry mother 🤍."

Play video content Video: Teresa Giudice Tells Daughter Milania “I Want to Save Your Life” in Airport Meltdown Body Cam Tampa International Airport Police

As you know, TMZ obtained police body-camera footage from last month at Tampa International Airport, where the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is seen telling her daughter she wants to "save [her] life."

Play video content Video: Teresa Giudice Claims Daughter Milania Had Fentanyl in Her System Tampa International Airport Police

Teresa told cops during the intense exchange that Milania had fentanyl in her system ... while Milania claimed she was laced.

Following the airport incident, the Giudice matriarch broke her silence -- explaining Milania has experienced "tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma" and needed time to heal privately.