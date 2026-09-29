Milania Giudice's Domestic Violence Case Delayed After Airport Incident

Milania Giudice is getting some more time to fight her domestic violence case ... with her lawyers successfully pushing her next court date back more than two months ... and it seems like it's all because of an alarming airport incident.

The 20-year-old's hearing, which had been set for late September, is now scheduled for Dec. 1, according to Page Six.

Milania previously pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge stemming from her May arrest following an alleged domestic dispute at her mom Teresa Giudice's New Jersey home.

Milania has also committed to completing an anger management course as the criminal case plays out.

The delay comes on the heels of Milania's tense airport incident last week with Teresa and sister Gia Giudice in Tampa.

As TMZ previously reported, police bodycam footage showed Teresa telling Milania, "I want to save your life," while Gia said the family wanted to help her.

Play video content Video: Teresa Giudice Tells Daughter Milania “I Want to Save Your Life” in Airport Meltdown Body Cam Tampa International Airport Police

In another part of the footage, Teresa told officers Milania had fentanyl in her system during a prior incident ... and Milania said she had been "laced."