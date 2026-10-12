Milania Giudice Reveals Bipolar Disorder After Airport Incident

Milania Giudice is opening up about her mental health struggles ... revealing she's battling several disorders and is currently receiving treatment after a turbulent few months in the public eye.

Teresa Giudice's 20-year-old daughter shared an emotional Instagram video Monday morning ... apologizing to her followers for how she's been using her platform and admitting they've been seeing some of the darkest moments of her life.

Milania says she's bipolar and struggles with depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD ... letting her followers know she's "not ashamed" of any of it.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum says she's currently in a treatment center, adding her mom was on her way to visit her Monday.

Milania admits this summer "hit me like a bus," saying a lot happened in a short period of time and she's still trying to process everything ... especially while living under the public microscope.

She also says she wants to use her platform to help people, apologizing for not showing the version of herself she wants the world to see.

Play video content Video: Teresa Giudice Tells Daughter Milania “I Want to Save Your Life” in Airport Meltdown Body Cam Tampa International Airport Police

As TMZ previously reported, Milania made headlines last month following a tense incident at Tampa International Airport involving Teresa and her sister Gia.

Milania's rep later told TMZ she was receiving professional care following an incredibly difficult period, including the devastating loss of her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in July.

More recently, Milania apologized to Teresa on Instagram following their airport confrontation.