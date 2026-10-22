Disney Star Erik Von Detten Allegedly Holding Up Investigation Following Elder Abuse Claims

Disney star Erik von Detten is being accused of being a roadblock in a court investigation into his employer … following claims he committed elder abuse as part of his job, TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, the creditors going after Erik's employer, Rosland Capital, claim the former child star has not voluntarily turned over documents to help them figure out answers.

Rosland Capital is a company that advertised on Fox News and other cable shows … offering to help people invest in gold and precious metals. One couple, Sheila Greenberg and Norman Greenberg, sued Erik for allegedly selling them gold coins for $2 million … but they later learned the coins were only worth $1.3 million.

Sheila and Norman accused Erik of taking advantage of them being senior citizens and claimed he exploited their vulnerability. Before Erik responded to the lawsuit, Rosland Capital filed for bankruptcy with numerous creditors claiming they were stiffed by the company.

As part of the bankruptcy, the creditors claim Erik is preventing them from conducting consensual discovery. They believe the actor played an "instrumental part" in Rosland's business and its financial collapse and was "deeply involved in" Rosland's operations.

The creditors claim Erik played a critical role in attracting many of the customers to purchase the gold coins.