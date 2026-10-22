Pooh Shiesty's 'Inhumane' Jail Claims Shot Down by Federal Prosecutors

Pooh Shiesty says his jail conditions are "inhumane" ... but federal prosecutors have a pretty simple response -- you've got Netflix, NFL games, and thousands of emails, so what's the problem?

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds are firing back at the rapper's complaints about being locked up alone for 23 hours a day ... and they're bringing receipts.

Prosecutors say Pooh has sent or received a whopping 12,342 emails and logged 231 video visits totaling roughly 45 hours since July 1.

And they insist his screen time doesn't stop there ... the feds say Pooh has unlimited access to a tablet with games, music, Netflix, and the NFL Channel ... and his activity log is about 500 pages long, with roughly 30 entries per page.

Pooh wants a judge to move him back into the general jail population and double his monthly in-person visitation time from 2 hours to 4 ... but prosecutors say his isolation is partly for his own protection.

According to the filing, three inmates previously tried to break into his area, supposedly hoping to snag his autograph. The feds also claim Pooh has a history of disrupting jail operations and recently admitted to using fentanyl.

As for visits, prosecutors say Pooh gets the same privileges as other federal detainees at the facility ... adding that nobody appears to have visited him in person since August 27.

The government isn't mincing words, writing ... "It can hardly be said that these conditions of confinement are inhumane" ... and prosecutors are urging the judge to reject his emergency request.

As TMZ previously reported, Pooh pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping and robbery involving Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio.