DaBaby Settles Legal Battle With Ex DaniLeigh Over Daughter Velour

Settles Legal War With Ex DaniLeigh Over Daughter

Rapper DaBaby settled with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh after a drawn-out court battle over their daughter ... TMZ learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, DaBaby and DaniLeigh executed a 13-page deal regarding custody and support for their 5-year-old, Velour Babyleigh Kirk.

Per the agreement, DaBaby will pay an undisclosed amount per month in child support.

The legal drama started after DaniLeigh filed a paternity case in 2024 … claiming she was the primary caregiver to their daughter.

In her petition, she asked the court to award her monthly child support.

DaBaby fired back, claiming he had a very close relationship with Velour and had been very involved in her life since birth.

He asked the court to find that he was the legal father of the baby girl and to set child support and joint custody.