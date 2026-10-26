Jessica Simpson Steps Off Plane With New Brunette Look

Jessica Simpson's apparently trying to figure out if brunettes can have as much fun as blondes ... because she's ditched her trademark locks for a more natural look

The singer-songwriter was spotted hopping off a plane at LAX ... keeping a low profile in ripped jeans, a blue-and-red flannel and a T-shirt.

On top of the toned-down ensemble, Jessica looked unrecognizable because she's gone from blonde to brunette ... flaunting her natural look as she headed down the escalator.

It's pretty wild ... Jessica's been a card-carrying blonde bombshell for years -- so to see her embracing her natural hair color comes as quite the shock.

Of course, Jessica's gone through several major life changes in recent years ... so a change in hair color really shouldn't be that notable.

Jessica and her husband of more than a decade, Eric Johnson, separated in early 2025 ... and she recently went public with her new boyfriend, Thomas Eisenhood. The pair were spotted hanging out at Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park earlier this month... and Jessica was still sporting her long blonde locks.