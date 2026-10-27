Jon Gosselin's Ex-GF Disputes Kate's Claims About Son Collin's Mental Health

Kate Gosselin is catching heat over her claims about son Collin's mental health ... with someone who helped raise him accusing the reality star of using psychiatric diagnoses to dodge tough questions about their past.

Colleen Conrad, who previously dated Kate's ex-husband Jon Gosselin, took to Instagram to defend Collin ... calling Kate's recent comments "deeply concerning."

And Colleen has some professional experience to back up her concerns ... she's a psychiatric nurse practitioner with more than 35 years in healthcare.

She says when Collin came to live with her and Jon, she didn't observe the symptoms or behaviors she'd expect based on his previous diagnoses ... adding his medications were gradually discontinued under medical supervision.

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Colleen also took aim at Kate ... arguing mental health issues should never be used to dismiss someone's experiences or "deflect legitimate questions about the past."

Her comments come after Kate claimed Collin's violent behavior led to his placement in a psychiatric facility for his safety and that of others.