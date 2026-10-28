Married Tennessee Congressional Candidate Blames Sexting Scandal on 'Youthful Indiscretions'

Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor -- who is running for Congress -- has claimed his sexting scandal was the result of "youthful indiscretions" ... despite the fact that he's accused of sending nudes well into his 50s!

After multiple sources told The Nashville Scene they had received sexts from Taylor ... the married GOP lawmaker acknowledged sending nudes in the past.

He said ... "As I near 60 years old, the expiration date has come and gone on any of my youthful indiscretions. Whatever story you think you’ve got, my wife is well aware of and we’ve worked through it a long time ago. My God and my wife have forgiven me, and I would consider everyone else doing the same."

Well, apparently the "youth" he's referring to extends to when Taylor was 53 ... because that's around the time an unnamed source told the Scene that Taylor -- who is currently 58 -- sent them a nude.

The sext in question -- which was allegedly sent in 2021 -- was reportedly confirmed by a second eyewitness to the publication.

Taylor added ... "All I can tell you is, in the past, I’ve been guilty of being a rounder, back in the day."

For the record, "rounder" is old-school slang for a player or partier ... it's hard to keep up with all this "youthful" lingo!