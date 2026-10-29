Millie Bobby Brown Shares Rare Look of Baby No. 2 in Fall Photo Dump

Millie Bobby Brown just shared the tiniest glimpse of her infant son in her latest photo dump that's all about fall ... and it seems the little one is all set for Halloween!

In the photos ... Millie's second child can be seen wearing orange and black jack-o'-latern socks ... and the mom-of-two also shared a snap of a table setting that read "Mommy."

Millie captioned the photo set ... "Fallen so madly for fall."

We reported last month ... the "Stranger Things" star welcomed her second child with husband Jake Bongiovi through adoption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Millie and Jake celebrated the news by offering a tiny glimpse of their new addition to the family on Instagram, writing in the caption ... "hi little guy!"

As you know ... the couple previously welcomed a baby girl through adoption back in the summer of 2025.