New Jersey Mayor Mocks Resident, Tells Her To 'Get a Job' At Council Meeting

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Play video content Video: NJ Mayor Sparks Controversy With "Get a Job" Remark to Resident Toms River Council

A New Jersey town council meeting devolved into a chaotic shouting match between a mayor and one of his residents ... with the mayor telling the woman to "get a job" and mocking her living situation.

NJ.com published a story Thursday recapping all the drama ... claiming Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick personally attacked resident Dana Tormollan over her complaints about him.

Tormollan kicked things off by telling Rodrick she received a letter from him that was attached to her tax documents -- and the letter was full of "political nonsense." She noted, “I told you to stop sending me this crap."

That didn't sit well with Mayor Rodrick, who fired back that he never sent anything to her and then asked her, “Did you get a job yet, Dana?"

Ouch!

But Rodrick wasn't done yet. In a mocking tone, he then asked Tormollan ... "Are you still living in the basement at home?"

Not backing down, Tormollan replied, "I live in my own house and pay my own bills, so back off, jacka** ... You're a piece of crap. Shut up."

The mayor again told Tormollan to "get a job," which got other people in the meeting all riled up, turning the discussion into a shouting match among Rodrich, Tormollan, and almost everyone else.