Rick Ross Cleared Of Felony Battery Charge, Still Facing Two Misdemeanors

Rick Ross caught a major break in his Miami domestic violence case -- and it's all thanks to prosecutors who dropped the felony battery charge against him, TMZ has learned.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ ... prosecutors filed two misdemeanor charges against the rapper -- one for battery and the other for battery/domestic violence. Prosecutors dropped the top charge of felony battery because of insufficient evidence.

Previously, Ross pleaded not guilty to a felony battery by strangulation charge and a misdemeanor battery charge.

Remember, an ex-girlfriend had called the cops a few weeks back, claiming Ross had slapped, struck, and choked her ... and even grabbed her ponytail and slammed her against a wall.