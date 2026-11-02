Island Boys' Flyysoulja Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

Flyysoulja of the Island Boys suffered a drug overdose that landed him in a Miami trauma unit ... TMZ has learned.

Flyysoulja tells TMZ ... he overdosed on a combination of cocaine, benzodiazepines and Percocet on October 29 and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The rapper, whose real name is Alex Venegas, says he had just purchased a new condo and car and was celebrating when things took a dangerous turn.

Flyysoulja admits he's struggled with addiction for years but had stopped using drugs for a while before the overdose.

He says he was also Baker Acted ... meaning he was placed under an involuntary mental health evaluation under Florida law. He tells us he was released from the hospital Monday, four days after the overdose.

Play video content Video: Kayla Thayla Walks Through Flyysoulja's Destroyed Home

The incident comes nearly a year after Flyysoulja was Baker Acted in November 2025 following a drug-induced psychotic episode at his Miami-area home.

As we reported ... he admitted taking multiple substances before destroying parts of his home while unknowingly livestreaming. He later told TMZ he had a substance abuse problem, not a mental health issue, and was grateful for the help he received.