Island Boys' Franky Venegas Arrested in Florida

One half of the Island Boys didn't ring in the New Year on a high note ... 'cause TMZ has learned Franky Venegas was arrested again in Florida for alleged drug related offenses and is currently behind bars.

Law enforcement tells us Franky was booked into the Collier County Jail in Naples Wednesday night on one count of drug paraphernalia, posing for a fresh mug shot ... face tattoos and all.

We're told Franky has no bond, as he's being held on a 24 hour hold because he's already out on bond from a February arrest for delivering/possessing/selling a firearm with an altered serial number.

We broke the story ... Franky was arrested in February on drug and firearm charges. The drug count was dropped, but the firearm charge stuck and that's the case he's currently out on bond for.

According to the February sheriff's report, officers stopped a yellow Corvette after it allegedly ran a stop sign. Cops say a baggie of suspected Oxycodone was found on the passenger side floorboard. Venegas denied ownership, claiming he had a prescription he didn't have with him.

At the time, police also found a brown "MGM" handbag containing a blue spray painted handgun with no serial numbers, a cut straw, and credit cards in Venegas' name. Another straw with a white powdery substance was allegedly found in the center console.

Franky rose to fame in 2021 with twin brother Alex after their viral hit, "I'm an Island Boy."