Melissa McCarthy Hopes Her JonBenét Ramsey Show Sparks New Investigation Into Case

I Hope Something Good Comes Out of My JonBenét Ramsey Show

Play video content Video: Melissa McCarthy Wants JonBenét Ramsey Mystery Back in Spotlight TMZ.com

Melissa McCarthy hopes her upcoming JonBenét Ramsey miniseries does more than just captivate true crime buffs.

We caught up with the acclaimed actress at LAX on Monday, where she tells us she hopes "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey" sparks new investigation into the decades-long cold case.

Melissa -- who transforms into JonBenet's mom, Patsy, for the show -- also hopes the miniseries will inspire people to have more empathy for the people involved in true crime tragedies.