'RHONJ' Milania Giudice's BFF Had Ketamine in System Before Death, Autopsy Shows

Had Ketamine In System Before She Died From Traumatic Brain Injury

Milania Giudice's late best friend Victoria Zardoya had ketamine in her system before she died following a devastating fall in Florida ... TMZ has learned.

According to the medical examiner's report, obtained by TMZ, the 20-year-old's blood tested positive for ketamine and norketamine -- a substance produced when the body breaks down the drug.

Her toxicology results also showed alcohol and etomidate, a medication used for sedation.

The blood sample was collected on July 24, the same day Victoria suffered her fatal injuries ... though the report does not establish when or why the drugs were administered, or whether they played any role in her fall.

The medical examiner ruled Victoria's death an accident, listing the cause as craniocerebral trauma ... with the autopsy documenting skull fractures and bleeding around the brain.

As TMZ previously reported ... Victoria was exploring the historic Fort Dade ruins on Florida's Egmont Key with friends on July 24 when she suffered the tragic fall.

Her friend Victoria Silberbusch later said the group did everything they could to help her ... but Victoria ultimately died from her injuries on July 26.