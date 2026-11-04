Jon Gosselin Admits He Wouldn't Recognize His Twin Daughters If He Saw Them In Person

No Clue What My Twin Daughters Look Like

Play video content Video: Jon Gosselin Says He Might Not Recognize Twin Daughters in Person Legally Goff Podcast

Jon Gosselin says he wouldn't know his own twin daughters if he passed them on the sidewalk ... a devastating reality after years of estrangement.

The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star made the heartbreaking admission during an appearance on the "Legally Goff Podcast" ... revealing just how little he knows about his eldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara.

"I wouldn't be able to pick them out in the street," Jon admitted, saying he has photos of them but hasn't seen them in so long he doubts he'd recognize them.

And it's not just their appearances ... Jon says he doesn't know whether they have boyfriends or girlfriends, drive cars or even what their favorite colors are anymore.

"I miss graduations. I miss proms," he said, claiming he's been shut out of their lives since they were 13 ... going from an involved, everyday parent to having virtually no contact.

Jon also revealed he hasn't seen four of his sextuplets -- Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah -- since around 2017 or 2018, recalling a painful visitation that he says didn't go well.

He blames much of the estrangement on his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, claiming she led the children to believe he didn't want to see them ... though that's his version of the family fallout.