Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kate Gosselin Happy and Brushing Off Haters Amid Collin's Abuse Allegations

Kate Gosselin My Son's Abuse Claims Can't Bring Me Down!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
kate gosselin and collin gosselin getty shutter
Shutterstock/Getty

Kate Gosselin isn't paying her "bitter haters" any mind amid her son Collin's abuse allegations ... in fact, she says she's happy.

The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star responded to a supporter on TikTok who told her mothers are blamed for everything and to protect her mental health, with Kate saying ... "Thank you. Yes I totally agree."

kate gosselin comments

She continued ... "I was 'guilty' when I was silent and now that I'm responding, I guess I'm saying too much that is true and that makes sense so now they say I'm 'guilty' for answering."

Kate also clapped back at critics in her reply, adding ... "What a bunch of bitter haters! I AM happy and nothing they can say can change that!"

Gosselin Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Gosselin Family Photos Launch Gallery

As you know, Collin's lobbed various abuse allegations at the Gosselin matriarch, claiming she allegedly once zip-tied his hands and feet.

Kate fired back, implying that her son is mentally ill and denying his allegations against her.

Related articles