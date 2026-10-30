Collin Gosselin Punches 'Special Forces' Sparring Partner, Fueled By Rage Towards Mom

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Gets Physical on Special Forces FOX

Collin Gosselin proved how much rage he still has toward mom Kate Gosselin on last night's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" ... by tackling and absolutely pummeling his heavily padded sparring partner.

In a confessional, Collin admitted ... "I'm here because my mother has taken a lot of things away from me, but this course is something she can't take away. She took away my childhood, she took away my freedom ... and I have a lot of anger."

Before the challenge, his drill staff instructor ordered him to "use that anger, use that rage" on a sparring partner protected by red padding.

He added ... "I want you to go crazy right now. When you see red, that's your mom."

Collin then issued a primal scream ... and charged at and tackled his sparring partner, landing blow after blow with punches and elbows.

Let's just say when it came to unleashing his inner beast ... it was truly Collin and Kate plus hate.

As you know ... Collin claims that Kate was abusive toward him during his childhood.