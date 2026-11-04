Lil Durk's Dad Says Rapper Is Being Harassed in Solitary Confinement

Play video content Video: Lil Durk’s Father Claims Rapper Is Being Harassed While in Solitary Confinement TMZ.com

Lil Durk's dad says his son's placement in solitary confinement is nothing more than "harassment" ... and he believes the timing is no coincidence, with the rapper fighting to get out of jail.

TMZ caught up with Dontay Banks Sr., better known as Big Durk, in Los Angeles Wednesday ... and he accused authorities of targeting his son ahead of a major bond hearing.

Big Durk insisted his son is staying strong and focused despite the isolation ... though he admitted they haven't been able to communicate while the rapper's in solitary.

He said Lil Durk knows what comes with his legal battles after being acquitted of all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial ... and was looking ahead to Wednesday's bond hearing.

He was joined by his spiritual representative, Zül-Qarnaįn, who echoed that optimism ... saying Lil Durk remains grounded in his faith and is asking fans to keep him in their prayers.

We broke the story ... Lil Durk was placed in solitary confinement last week at the Metropolitan Detention Center in L.A. Sources told us his cell had been repeatedly searched, with no contraband found, and that he was allegedly disciplined after questioning the searches.

The rapper was acquitted in September of all five charges in his murder-for-hire case ... but remains behind bars as he awaits a separate federal trial on racketeering and firearms charges, now scheduled for August 2027.

And while Big Durk was celebrating his son's courtroom victory when we spoke to him in September, his message this time was much simpler ... "Keep us in prayer."