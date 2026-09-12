Lil Durk's Dad Says Family Is 'On a High' After Rapper's Not Guilty Verdict

Lil Durk's father, Big Durk, is celebrating his son's courtroom victory ... telling TMZ it's an incredible moment for the entire family.

Big Durk spoke with our cameras outside court Friday in downtown Los Angeles just minutes after a jury found Lil Durk not guilty on all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire case.

He tells TMZ he's "bursting with joy" and can barely contain his happiness ... adding the entire family is on a "high" following the verdict.

Big Durk says his son always knew the day he'd be found not guilty was coming ... and now the family plans to celebrate in a big way.

Play video content Video: DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner React to Lil Durk's Not Guilty Verdict TMZ.com

We also got video of DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner outside the courthouse celebrating Durk's legal victory. The two were all smiles as they reacted to the rapper beating the case.

As we reported ... Lil Durk was accused of hiring a hit team to kill rival rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 death of his friend, King Von.

Prosecutors claimed the gunmen fired 18 shots at Quando's black Escalade outside the Beverly Center in 2022 ... killing Quando's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, instead.

Lil Durk's defense argued his former assistant, Kavon Grant, ordered the shooting while trying to impress his boss.