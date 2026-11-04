Ex-MLB Star Mark Teixeira Wins U.S. House Seat

Mark Teixeira is headed to Washington -- but he ain't playin' the Nationals -- the ex-Yankees slugger won his race for Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The Republican beat Democrat Kristin Hook -- a former federal scientist -- in Texas' 21st Congressional District. Tex was sitting at 54.5% of the vote with 99% of ballots counted Wednesday morning.

The win wasn't unexpected ... Mark ran in a deeply conservative district. Tex celebrated on X, saying the win belongs to the people, promising to go to D.C. to be a voice for every family in his district.

"I'm excited to get to work," MT added.

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The seat -- which has been in GOP hands since 1979 -- opened up after Rep. Chip Roy decided not to run for re-election. Both Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (who lost his election) endorsed Teixeira.

Not too bad for a guy who was the 5th overall pick to the Rangers in 2001. Over 14 MLB seasons, Tex racked up three All-Star nods, five Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers and a 2009 World Series ring with the Yankees. He moved his family back to Texas in 2021.

Meanwhile, not every sports star had a winning night.

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya lost her Senate race in Minnesota to Democrat Peggy Flanagan, the state's lieutenant governor. It was Tafoya's first run for office after years on "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."

Tafoya conceded and kept it brief ... and upbeat.

Then, there's Jay Feely. The ex-NFL kicker and CBS analyst is trailing in his race for Arizona's 1st Congressional District, which hadn't been called as of early Wednesday. His Democratic opponent, Amish Shah, holds a 22,000-vote lead with 90% of ballots counted.

The kicker? Shah is a former New York Jets team doctor ... and they were both on the sidelines for Gang Green's 2008-2009 seasons.

Feely had some big names in his corner, too -- Jim Nantz, Kevin Harlan, and Charles Barkley all chipped in to help his campaign.