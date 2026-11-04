Stevie Wonder's Ex-Fiancée Wants Him to Repair Home He's Trying to Evict Her From

Stevie Wonder's ex-fiancée is firing back at him in court ... denying all of his claims against her and claiming he -- as her landlord -- needs to fix numerous alleged issues with the house where she's lived for decades.

Carmen Efferson filed a response to Stevie's claims in court on Tuesday ... stating she denies all of the claims in his previous legal filing and asking the judge not to kick her out of the home.

She also fired back at Stevie by claiming he's been acting like a bad landlord ... asking the judge to order Stevie to make improvements to the property she says he's been neglecting.

She claims the house has damp or leaking ceilings or walls, holes in the walls/floors/carpet, falling plaster or peeling paint, defective/leaking plumbing, and many more issues.

Carmen says she wants these issues fixed ASAP.

As we've reported ... Stevie's suing to kick Carmen out of the Los Angeles home where she lives -- alleging Carmen has occupied the home since July 1988 under a verbal agreement, with no written lease and a monthly rent of $0. But Stevie says that arrangement has run its course.

Stevie also claims he sent over multiple people to the house for an insurance inspection ... but says she refused to let anyone inside.