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Abdul El-Sayed Roasts Trump, Ted Cruz Over Metal Detector, 'Jihadist Leprechaun' Jabs

Abdul El-Sayed To Trump Lie Detector Is Still on the Table!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TRULY NOT SURPRISED
Video: Abdul El-Sayed Fires Off Comebacks at Trump and Ted Cruz
ABC

Abdul El-Sayed is speaking out about the Islamophobic remarks made by President Donald Trump and Ted Cruz against him before his big election victory ... and he's laughing it off.

Chatting with the ladies of "The View" on Thursday, El-Sayed was asked about Cruz's comment ... calling him a "Jihadist leprechaun."

The senator-elect from Michigan jokingly responded ... "I want a hat!"

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Getty

And after Trump said he'd be the first senator to have to go through a metal detector, El-Sayed told the daytime co-hosts ... "I'll do a metal detector test all day because I have nothing to hide. Donald, if you're watching, a lie detector is still on the table."

During the interview ... El-Sayed said that the GOP focusing on his faith showed they didn't want to debate the issues, but rather debase the politics.

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W's For Abdul
Video: Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed Clowns JD Vance, Mike Rogers in Victory Speech

We reported earlier ... El-Sayed previously clowned one of his most vocal critics -- Vice President JD Vance.

In his victory speech, El-Sayed said ... "JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January."

Who knows? Maybe El-Sayed will have more zingers for JD in person!

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