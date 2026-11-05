Island Boys' Flyysoulja Says He Didn't Overdose, Suffered Drug-Induced Psychosis

Flyysoulja from the Island Boys is setting the record straight about his recent hospitalization ... telling TMZ he didn't actually suffer a drug overdose, but instead experienced drug-induced psychosis.

Flyysoulja tells TMZ ... doctors clarified his diagnosis after his hospitalization, explaining he suffered a psychotic episode brought on by drug use and sleep deprivation. He says no Narcan was administered during the medical emergency.

The rapper, whose real name is Alex Venegas, tells us medical professionals caught the psychosis as soon as it began and were able to address it immediately.

Flyysoulja says he's now taking psychiatric medication, which he credits with helping him stay clean and sober. He tells us he's feeling good and attending therapy ... though he has no plans to enter rehab.

And he's not letting the health scare slow down his career ... telling us he's back to working on music and a music video as part of a major upcoming project.

As we previously reported ... Flyysoulja was rushed to a Miami trauma unit on October 29 after using a combination of cocaine, benzodiazepines, and Percocet. He initially told TMZ he suffered an overdose while celebrating the purchase of a new condo and car. He was also placed under Florida's Baker Act before being released Monday.