'Married at First Sight UK’ Canceled After Rape Allegations

"Married at First Sight UK" has officially been axed after 2 contestants came forward and claimed they had been raped.

Channel 4 scrapped the show after an internal review determined there was a need for added guardrails ... like giving couples on the show panic buttons and installing locks within shared bedrooms ... The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Speaking out about the decision to cancel the show, Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra said ... "The recommendations are eminently sensible and feasible, but considering their wholesale implementation provoked fundamental questions about the editorial proposition of a show that, I believe, has now run its course over 10 years."

Former contestants previously spoke with the BBC's "Panorama" show in a bombshell investigation ... with 2 women who were cast on the show alleging rape.

One of the women claimed that her husband raped her and threatened her with an acid attack ... the other alleged her husband raped her before the show aired their relationship.

Another woman, Shona Manderson, came forward publicly and claimed her husband performed a non-consensual sex act on her.

All 3 men have denied the claims against them.

Everyone who spoke to the BBC claimed Channel 4 didn't do enough to protect them.