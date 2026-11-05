Christa Pike: Tennessee State Attorneys Slam Her Plea To Transfer Request to Low-Security Prison Unit

Tennessee state attorneys have denounced Christa Pike's request to be transferred into a low-security prison unit after her botched execution.

The officials claimed in federal docs that the murderer "thinks she knows better than her treating providers and officials about how to treat her medical needs while keeping her safe and secure" ... according to the New York Post.

The docs were in response to Pike's legal team's Oct. 30 emergency motion that requested her transfer from solitary confinement to a low-security unit with other inmates.

The state attorneys added ... "She once tried to murder another inmate and was disciplined for an escape attempt. She therefore cannot pick and choose any housing assignment."

The state officials argued that maximum-security inmates could not be permitted to wander around the unit that they likened to "a nursing home."

We reported earlier ... in their Oct. 30 filing, Pike's legal team said her privileges of being able to socialize with and be around other women were taken away from her after the botched execution attempt.

Her attorneys claim that she's still dealing with severe burns, nerve damage, and painful wounds she incurred during the failed attempt to put her to death.