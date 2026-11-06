Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd Announce Break-Up, Reveal Split Happened a Year Ago

WNBA teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have shockingly revealed they split more than a year ago in probably the most giggly breakup announcement of all time.

Appearing on the "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast ... the couple announced the split happened before Azzi was even drafted to the Dallas Wings.

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Paige said ... "She was not drafted because she was my girlfriend. She was drafted because she deserved it. She's an amazing human, amazing basketball player. And we're still friends, we're still cool."

Paige said they kept it professional as teammates following their split ... and urged fans to not go after their friends or family with any negativity or hate.

Azzi later added ... "We don't need messages on what the other person is doing."

Paige said they would move on with new partners and added ... "Sometimes in life two people are just in different points of their life."