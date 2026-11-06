Wayne Gretzky Wins Lawsuit Against Weight Loss Gum Owner

Wayne Gretzky has emerged victorious after The Great One was sued by the owner of "OMG gum" for allegedly lying about his weight loss ... TMZ has learned.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Steven Sparks was ordered to pay Wayne's family trusts and a corporate entity a total of $200,000 in damages for breach of fiduciary duty.

On top of that ... because the judge found Sparks repeatedly failed to meet discovery deadlines, he was also ordered by the court to pay $39,525 in cumulative monetary sanctions.

These sanctions include $9,000 to Wayne for failing to provide proper discovery responses, $3,450 to Wayne's wife, Janet Gretzky, $9,600 to cross-complainants collectively, and an additional $17,475 to Wayne for terminating sanctions.

Play video content Video: Wayne Gretzky is Stuck in this Gum-Related Lawsuit | TMZ TV AUGUST 2022

Sparks claimed in an Aug. 2022 lawsuit that Wayne lied about losing 35 pounds after using "OMG gum" over a two-month period ... which initially inflated the value of the brand but eventually caused the company to tank.