Sutton Stracke Says She's Not Dating Guy Who Kissed Her Cheek After Alleged Criminal Past Surfaces

I'm Not Dating That Guy Who Kissed My Cheek!!!

Sutton Stracke is finally setting the record straight after being romantically connected to a man with an allegedly controversial past.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ... Sutton said of his viral kiss of the cheek ... "I was there with several people. And you know, it was an innocent cute picture that I had no idea was going to make such an impact."

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Sutton -- who initially seemed to go Instagram official with the guy by posting their PDA pic -- made it clear ... that is not her boyfriend!

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star went even further and added ... "I'm dating a lot."

Play video content Video: Sutton Stracke Dodges Questions About New Boyfriend's Legal Past TMZ.com

We got Sutton earlier this week ... and she kept quiet after we asked her about the man she was pictured with, John C. Kelly.