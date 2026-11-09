'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak Spills About Reboot During Disastrous Interview
'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak Spills About Reboot During Disastrous Podcast Interview
Published
Light Tan Up Podcast
"Baywatch" star Erika Eleniak sat down for an interview about her joining the show’s reboot … but things did not go well.
Erika, who is earning bank after recently launching an OnlyFans, appeared on influencer Tan Mom’s podcast, "Light. Tan. Up."
Co-host Adam Barta asked Erika to spill about her reprising her role as Shauni McClain in the Brooks Nader-led "Baywatch" reboot, premiering early next year.
Erika was dishing about her time on set ... when Tan Mom completely fell asleep while she answered.
The actress was a pro and continued the interview without
As TMZ first reported, Erika has earned over $300K in the first three months on OnlyFans, where she is hawking risque photos to her fans.