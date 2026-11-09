'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak Spills About Reboot During Disastrous Interview

Play video content Video: ‘Baywatch’ Star Erika Eleniak Opens Up About Reboot During Chaotic Interview Light Tan Up Podcast

"Baywatch" star Erika Eleniak sat down for an interview about her joining the show’s reboot … but things did not go well.

Erika, who is earning bank after recently launching an OnlyFans, appeared on influencer Tan Mom’s podcast, "Light. Tan. Up."

Co-host Adam Barta asked Erika to spill about her reprising her role as Shauni McClain in the Brooks Nader-led "Baywatch" reboot, premiering early next year.

Erika was dishing about her time on set ... when Tan Mom completely fell asleep while she answered.

The actress was a pro and continued the interview without