SKIMS' Emma Grede Laughs Off Advent Calendar Controversy After Customers Rage

Play video content Video: Emma Grede Responds to Advent Calendar Backlash TMZ.com

SKIMS founding partner Emma Grede isn’t letting the backlash against the company’s Christmas Advent calendar bother her.

TMZ caught up with Emma while she was out in New York ... and we had to ask her about the scandal surrounding the company she started with Kim Kardashian.

Emma seemed unbothered by the drama but did have one note for those talking trash.

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As TMZ previously reported, SKIMS apologized this week after fans trashed the company’s $148 Advent calendar ... which many felt was underwhelming due to its contents of bobby pins, headbands, hair ties, keychains, and a compact mirror.