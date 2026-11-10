Florence Pugh Goes Off On Meta Over Statement on Cornell Being Censored

Florence Pugh has a few choice words for Meta after it restricted her post about the alleged gang rape at Cornell University ... and she's not holding back.

The actress addressed the controversy in a new interview with Elle ... saying, "No one f***ing censors me. Don't even try. That's just going to add fuel to the fire."

Florence explained she felt compelled to speak out because she cares deeply about women and believes allegations of sexual violence should never be brushed aside. She also credited her father with teaching her to stand up to bullies and defend people who don't have the same platform she does.

As TMZ previously reported ... Florence slammed Instagram in September after discovering her post about a lawsuit accusing seven Cornell fraternity members of gang rape had been restricted.

Meta later told TMZ the post was initially flagged for sensitive content ... but the restriction was lifted after further review.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged 2024 incident at Cornell, where a female student claims seven Chi Phi fraternity members drugged and sexually assaulted her.