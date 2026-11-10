Melissa McCarthy’s Daughter Making Bank On Mom’s Christmas Movie

Melissa McCarthy’s daughter, Georgette Falcone, is making bank on the new movie she worked on with her famous mom ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the minor's contract Georgette signed in April 2026 after securing the job to voice the role of Holly in the upcoming animated Christmas film, "Margie Claus."

The film also features voice work from Jim Gaffigan, Andrew Scott and Octavia Spencer.

Georgette was paid $2K per day and was guaranteed no fewer than 5 days of work … meaning she took home at least $10K.

Melissa’s daughter will receive an additional $25K if the film earns over $150 million at the domestic box office and another $25K if the domestic box office reaches $175 million.

On top of the base salary, Georgette will be paid around 5% of any merchandise sold using her voice.