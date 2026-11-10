Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Announce They're Expecting Fourth Child

And Then There Were 6

Baby No. 4 On The Way!!!

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are adding another player to their family roster ... because baby No. 4 is officially on the way!!!

Brittany announced the exciting news Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a carousel of beachside family photos featuring the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and their three children.

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In the second photo, Patrick and Brittany cradle her growing baby bump while posing together on the sand ... making it clear the Mahomes family is about to get a little bigger!

"Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍," Brittany captioned the announcement.

Patrick was clearly feeling the love, jumping into the comments with six red heart emojis.

The couple already shares three children ... daughter Sterling, son Bronze, and daughter Golden who they welcomed in January 2025.