Turning Point USA Denies Involvement in Alleged Rutgers University Assault

A woman who claims to be a former volunteer Rutgers University student chapter Vice President of Turning Point USA says she was assaulted at one of their events in Maryland, however Turning Point denies their employees knew of the situation or were involved ... TMZ has learned.

The woman said in video shared to social media that earlier this year she attended a social event where several male members had "assaulted and violated" her. She reported the incidence to local police, but there is no word on the status of their investigation.

A Turning Point legal representative tells TMZ ... the organization "takes assault allegations incredibly seriously" and they have a rigorous response process.

The rep continues ... "When we were notified of the incident in October, more than 3 months after the July event in question, we immediately launched an internal investigation and attempted to interview all those involved. While multiple people in the room or with knowledge of the incident provided statements, videos, and text messages, [accusers name] declined to participate on four different occasions."

We're told by the organization ... "The room in which the alleged incident occurred was not part of the Turning Point USA room block" and that "individuals independently booked that room."

The organization tells us everyone who was interviewed "were adamant that no sexual assault occurred." Turning Point tells TMZ the blood on [her] clothing was from her period, not a result of any assault, according to people who were there.

The rep says "The Rutgers PD report that was eventually filed on October 26th also doesn't include any allegations of sexual assault, but instead references video 'that appears to depict consensual face-slapping with [the accuser] slapping an unidentified male and pillow fighting.'"

The organization tells TMZ ... "The male student involved in the alleged incident was removed from the event the next day following an unrelated matter, after which he was immediately disinvited from future events and has no affiliation with the organization."