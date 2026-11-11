'RHOA' Angela Oakley Accused of Using a Homophobic Slur, Harassing Man For Years

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Angela Oakley is being accused of hurling a homophobic slur at a man … and harassing him for years ... TMZ has learned.

A man named Alexander Hines filed a police report with the Atlanta Police Department, claiming Angela has been bothering him since 2024.

Hines told cops Angela threatened to kill him and called him a homophobic slur -- the f-word --at an event on August 16, 2024. He said the incident went down in front of 20 people.

Alexander claims Angela continued to send him harassing text messages over the next two years. He claims she sent men to his workplace to intimidate him … and then sent things about him to blogs to try to embarrass him.

Alexander also claims Angela had him served with fake legal papers.

Angela's Steve Sadow tells TMZ ... "The police report purportedly filed by Alexander Hines contains a series of baseless and unfounded allegations. These bogus claims are entirely without merit and have no basis in fact or reality. Ms. Oakley categorically and unequivocally denies each and every one."