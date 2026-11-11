David Walliams Whistleblower Reveals She Was Afraid of Being Blacklisted

Comedian Lucy Beaumont -- who claimed she was a whistleblower to The Guardian regarding the accusations against David Walliams -- said she was afraid of being put out of work as a result of coming forward.

Speaking with Sky News, Beaumont recalled how she came to learn about the allegations in the first place.

She said ... "[About] 3 years ago, a young person -- and it was their first job on TV -- worked on a show [Walliams] was on, and the next show they worked on was with me, and they took me aside and said, 'I need to tell somebody something.'"

Beaumont claimed this person's job involved taking young girls -- who "were over 16" -- to "Walliams' dressing room."

Claiming that she talked to several girls who had visited Walliams' dressing room ... she said they signed NDAs that prohibited them from talking to anyone, including therapists.

When asked about her fear of retaliation, Beaumont said ... "I won't work. I'll slowly start getting less work. And because everyone in TV is really well paid -- we're all paid really well -- no one wants to mess that up. I'm talking so frankly and not at all to try and be like, 'Oh, look what I've done.' Because I feel like there's a window of opportunity to change things."

Beaumont also stressed that there needs to be a discussion about implementing an age gap limit with consent.

As you know ... Walliams was accused of engaging in exploitative sexual relationships with several girls and young women across his career. He has denied the allegations ... and fought hard to keep his name out of court.

His legal team had argued that by revealing his name, the court would put his life in jeopardy because they were worried he might attempt suicide. A judge ruled against their request.

Play video content Video: Woman Details Horrifying Moment with David Walliams ITV News

In an ITN documentary, Walliams is accused of sexually assaulting a girl as young as 15.