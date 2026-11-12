Chris Hemsworth Had 3 Cars Stolen After Home Break-In
Chris Hemsworth Armed Thieves Stole 3 of My Cars!!!
Police are investigating after some guys allegedly broke into Chris Hemsworth's home and made off with 3 of his cars, TMZ has confirmed.
Law enforcement tells TMZ ... they were called to a property in the Australian suburb of Broken Head around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, following reports of a vehicle theft.
Officers were told four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles earlier that day.
According to 7News, the thieves reportedly stole a BYD, a Ram and a Raptor ute.
Chris' wife Elsa Pataky had reportedly seen the masked men on CCTV -- two of them allegedly had knives -- and she and Chris called the cops.
According to the outlet, Elsa had woken up around 2 a.m. because she heard dogs barking, but ignored the commotion in the moment.
Law enforcement tells TMZ ... 2 of the vehicles were later recovered -- one at Coraki and one at Tabulam -- and they found the third one in Lennox Heads on Thursday.
They tell us the cars have been seized to undergo forensic examination.
Law enforcement tells us ... no injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.