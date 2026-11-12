Chris Hemsworth Had 3 Cars Stolen After Home Break-In

Police are investigating after some guys allegedly broke into Chris Hemsworth's home and made off with 3 of his cars, TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... they were called to a property in the Australian suburb of Broken Head around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, following reports of a vehicle theft.

Officers were told four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles earlier that day.

According to 7News, the thieves reportedly stole a BYD, a Ram and a Raptor ute.

Chris' wife Elsa Pataky had reportedly seen the masked men on CCTV -- two of them allegedly had knives -- and she and Chris called the cops.

According to the outlet, Elsa had woken up around 2 a.m. because she heard dogs barking, but ignored the commotion in the moment.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... 2 of the vehicles were later recovered -- one at Coraki and one at Tabulam -- and they found the third one in Lennox Heads on Thursday.

They tell us the cars have been seized to undergo forensic examination.