'Vampire Diaries' Nathaniel Buzolic Says Co-Star Got Him Banned From Events for Pro-Israel Views

Nathaniel Buzolic -- a star of both "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" -- says he'd love to interact with fans at conventions and events ... but a "coward" co-star got him banned.

The actor, who played Kol Mikaelson in both series, shared a video early this week ripping into his anonymous former co-star ... alleging this person hasn't shared their pro-Palestinian views online, but he's basically told event organizers he doesn't want Nathaniel there because of his pro-Israel views.

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Nathaniel says everyone signing off on his absence is a coward ... before going on a tangent about Arab Palestinians -- including claiming they are "camel abusers." The attack is based on a recent video he shared showing people seemingly force-feeding a camel some liquid at a wedding in Hebron in the West Bank.

He captioned the post, "Telling the truth will always cost you something but at least you will never become a coward. I remember when he didn’t want to do fan events cause he thought he was above that. Can you guess who?"