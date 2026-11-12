Wendy Williams Celebrates Veteran's Day Doing Dance in Camouflage Outfit

Play video content Video: Wendy Williams Rocks Camo, Busts Out Dance Moves for Veterans Day BACKGRID

Wendy Williams was spotted doing a little dance as she celebrated Veterans Day in a dark green camo outfit ... and the video shows her happy and enjoying her patriotic vibes.

In the clip taken outside an NYC apartment building Wednesday, a smiling Wendy hops out of a cab with her bodyguard ... before telling the camera ... "It's Veterans Day!"

She then dances and struts her stuff ... and while the next part is hard to make out, it sounds like she's saying ... "Better from tea, honey!"

The former talk show host and her bodyguard -- who is carrying a package of bottled water and CVS bags -- then walk arm in arm into the apartment building's lobby.

The two have made plenty of outings in the Big Apple together ... grabbing a bite in Times Square in October and going on an Old Navy shopping spree later that month.