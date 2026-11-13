OJ Simpson Associate's Brother Says He Looked Like He'd Been In Fight On Night of Murders

Associate's Bro Says He Looked Like He'd Been In Fight Night of Murders

The brother of O.J. Simpson's associate Joseph "Joey" Ippolito is speaking out about how he looked like he had been in a fight on the night of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murders.

In Peacock's documentary "OJ's Accomplice" ... Sam Ippolito says Joey -- a convicted drug trafficker -- came home while he was sleeping that night and "looked horrible, sweaty."

He added ... "I mean, he looked like he was fighting with somebody. Just scraped. He had a scrape on his arm, red mark on his neck, like he was wrestling."

After taking a shower, Joey changed his clothes and put them in a bag, according to Sam -- a claim that Sam previously made to the New York Times.

Sam said in the upcoming doc ... "He was like, 'Get rid of this.' I was like, 'All right.' I was like, 'Upstairs?' He says, 'No.'"

Sam claimed he tied the bag into a knot and threw it into a dumpster.

He added ... "As far as I know, it was just his clothes inside. But I don't know. I don't know what time Nicole was killed. ... Is this coincidence? You know, after that happened, the next day we got up and we left and drove back to Jersey."

As you know ... the New York Times previously questioned whether Joey had disposed of evidence tied to the murder of Nicole and Ron in 1994.

Meanwhile, the retired LAPD detective who oversaw the initial investigation, Tom Lange, told TMZ that there's no evidence to pin on Joey -- whose name came up in the probe but who was never interviewed.

Play video content Video: O.J. Simpson Detective Tom Lange Shoots Down New Accomplice Theory TMZ.com