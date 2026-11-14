Joe Jonas & Tatiana Gabriela Split After Year of Dating

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela are apparently dunzo ... ending a year-long relationship ... TMZ has learned.

A source with knowledge confirmed to TMZ that they had split. Us Weekly was first to report.

An insider told the publication that Joe's work picking up led them to drift apart ... but the insider claimed that friends believe they could get back together down the line.

We've reached out to Joe and Tatiana's reps ... so far, no word back.

We reported earlier ... Joe and Tatiana were spotted on an Italian getaway over the summer in Portofino.

The former pair initially ignited dating rumors in November 2025 ... before TMZ published pics of them kissing at a Miami airport in March 2026.