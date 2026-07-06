Joe Jonas and Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela Enjoy Steamy Portofino Getaway

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela are turning their Italian getaway into one serious thirst trap ... showing off plenty of skin during a sun-soaked day by the pool.

The singer stripped down for a sun-soaked day in Portofino Monday, showing off his toned physique while Tatiana cranked up the heat in a skimpy red bikini as the couple lounged, sipped cocktails and cooled off in the pool.

Play video content Video: Joe Jonas and Girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela Heat Up Portofino Getaway BACKGRID

Check out the photos ... Joe and Tatiana were practically attached at the hip, chatting face-to-face in the water, kicking back along the edge of the pool with drinks in hand and soaking up every second of their romantic Italian escape.

Tatiana even played hairstylist at one point, running her hands through Joe's wet hair after their swim ... while the shirtless JoBro gave everyone else poolside a look at his tattoos and muscular frame.

The getaway is the latest sign their romance is still sizzling. The two first sparked dating rumors last year before TMZ obtained photos of them locking lips at a Miami airport in March ... and Tatiana later watched her man rock the stage during his WrestleMania performance in April.

Joe's romance with the Puerto Rican model comes after his split from Sophie Turner, with whom he shares daughters Willa and Delphine. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.