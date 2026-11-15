Elizabeth Holmes' Fiancé Billy Evans Says 'I'm Not Some Controlling Monster'

Elizabeth Holmes' fiancé Billy Evans is speaking out about his portrayal in the bombshell documentary "You Can See Everything" ... claiming he's not really a bad guy!

In a highly anticipated interview on "CBS Sunday Morning," Billy said ... "I'm not some controlling monster whose leveraging his wife."

Calling his portrayal in the doc "super painful," he also said he's not angry because it "doesn't help change it."

Billy also confirmed TMZ's reporting ... alleging he "did not give consent" to have his nude shower scene included in the documentary and that "it's really uncomfortable" to have everyone see it.

A24 has fired back that everything was filmed was with consent, CBS News reported.

Billy also doesn't think filmmaker Nathan Fielder is in love with Elizabeth ... and said certain "bits [were] played up to criticize" his own bias.

He also explained that he carries a gun 24/7 because of the "daily threats of violence" he experiences.

On a personal note, Billy revealed that his and Elizabeth's daughter's first steps were in federal prison during one of their weekly visits.

We reported earlier ... Billy admitted in a preview clip of Sunday's interview that he still loves Nathan and co-director Lance Oppenheim despite being portrayed as somewhat of a villain in the doc.

Billy said ... "I would have preferred that not to be the case, but it's entertainment."

As you know ... "You Can See Everything" focused on Elizabeth and Billy's relationship as they prepared for her 11-year prison sentence in 2023.

His CBS interview isn't the first time he's tried to set the record straight.