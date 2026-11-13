Elizabeth Holmes' Fiancé Billy Evans Says He Loves Nathan Fielder Despite Villain Portrayal in Doc

Elizabeth Holmes' fiancé Billy Evans is speaking out about Nathan Fielder's documentary on his and Elizabeth's lives that has captivated the country, "You Can See Everything" ... and apparently there's no bad blood with the filmmakers!

Speaking with "CBS Sunday Morning" in a preview clip, Billy said he loves Nathan and co-director Lance Oppenheim despite being portrayed as a villain in the doc.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Billy admitted ... "I would have preferred that not to be the case, but it's entertainment."

Admitting he came across as "crazy" in the film, Billy said ... "I think that my goal was to have people see Elizabeth. And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is."

If you've seen the flick ... you know that Billy was involved in several eyebrow-raising moments ... from appearing full frontal, to the viral moment of him taking a bowl of eggs away from Elizabeth as she whisked them.

Since the documentary has come out ... Billy has dispelled some fan speculation surrounding the film.

In an AMA, Billy denied using cocaine while filming ... chalking up his sniffles to allergies and being sick -- he does have 2 kids after all!

On top of that, a source close to the doc's production told us ... Billy apparently thought that his nude showering scene wouldn't make it into the film even if it was recorded.

The documentary featured Elizabeth and Billy navigating their home life in the weeks leading up to her 11-year prison sentence in 2023 after her conviction on federal fraud charges.