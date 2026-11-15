Whitney Rose Slams Rumors She Would Ever Date Late BFF's Husband: 'It's Gross'

Whitney Rose is setting the record straight on any false rumors that may be circulating about her and late best friend's husband ... calling the mere thought of it "gross."

Taking to Threads, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star wrote ... "I find it repulsive that people are suggesting I would be with my late best friend's husband. Please stop with this false narrative, it's gross."

While she didn't refer to anyone specifically ... Whitney's best friend Shari Quai died in April 2023 after being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Whitney and Shari's widower Josh Quai remain good friends and even golf together ... but that is it.

Responding to other Threads posts that feature Josh ... Whitney continued calling the speculation "foul" and "gross."

We reported earlier ... Whitney filed for divorce from her estranged husband Justin last month ... after the two had been "living separate lives" since July.

The two share 2 teenage kids, daughter Bobbie and a son Brooks.