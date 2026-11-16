Play video content Video: Camille Grammer Reveals Her Biggest 'Housewives' Regret Everybody Sees Nobody Sees With Paul Roysdon

Camille Grammer deeply regrets exposing Taylor Armstrong's abusive marriage on camera, and now she's revealing what went down behind the scenes of their reality TV show.

Camille told reality TV producer Paul Roysdon on his YouTube series, "Everybody Sees, Nobody Sees," in a never-before-seen clip that producers were boozing her up during the Season 2 confrontation on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The OG Housewife said she repeatedly asked producers for water while filming the tense scene ... but claims she was instead given champagne.

She also says producers encouraged her to break the fourth wall and address Taylor's troubled marriage on camera ... ultimately bringing up the abuse involving Taylor's then-husband, Russell Armstrong.

Camille told Paul she deeply regrets speaking publicly about Taylor's situation, especially because she wasn't thinking about the potential consequences for Taylor and her daughter.

She says she wishes she'd considered what Taylor and family might have to deal with after the cameras stopped rolling ... noting she doesn't view the moment as the iconic reality TV scene fans remember it.

As you know, Russell died by suicide in 2011 ... and Taylor found his body in their L.A. home.