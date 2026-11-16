Brandi Glanville and Lamar Odom Team Up for New Podcast

Brandi Glanville and Lamar Odom are teaming up for a wild new show ... and if their first conversation is any indication, absolutely nothing is off-limits.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and two-time NBA champion are co-hosting "Unfiltered Access" ... a new weekly YouTube series where they'll visit businesses across the country, trying everything from beauty treatments to goat yoga.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville and Lamar Odom Team Up for New 'Unfiltered' Podcast Series Unfiltered Access

In a sneak peek, Brandi reveals a man on OnlyFans once offered her $700,000 for sex ... and admits she wasn't exactly opposed to the idea.

Things only get raunchier when she asks whether Lamar's manhood matches his 6-foot-10 frame ... with the former NBA star suggesting he's just as well-endowed below the belt.

As TMZ previously reported ... Lamar recently launched his own OnlyFans account, which has been raking in cash amid renewed drama involving his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Says Ongoing Health Problems Have Destroyed Her Social Life TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Brandi has been dealing with ongoing health issues ... undergoing surgery last month to remove a mysterious mass from her face. She also is working on OnlyFans.