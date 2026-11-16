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Brandi Glanville and Lamar Odom Team Up for New Podcast

Brandi Glanville & Lamar Odom We're Getting Unfiltered Together!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Brandi Glanville and Lamar Odom are teaming up for a wild new show ... and if their first conversation is any indication, absolutely nothing is off-limits.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and two-time NBA champion are co-hosting "Unfiltered Access" ... a new weekly YouTube series where they'll visit businesses across the country, trying everything from beauty treatments to goat yoga.

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Freaky Fans!
Video: Brandi Glanville and Lamar Odom Team Up for New 'Unfiltered' Podcast Series
Unfiltered Access

In a sneak peek, Brandi reveals a man on OnlyFans once offered her $700,000 for sex ... and admits she wasn't exactly opposed to the idea.

Things only get raunchier when she asks whether Lamar's manhood matches his 6-foot-10 frame ... with the former NBA star suggesting he's just as well-endowed below the belt.

As TMZ previously reported ... Lamar recently launched his own OnlyFans account, which has been raking in cash amid renewed drama involving his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

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Video: Brandi Glanville Says Ongoing Health Problems Have Destroyed Her Social Life
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Meanwhile, Brandi has been dealing with ongoing health issues ... undergoing surgery last month to remove a mysterious mass from her face. She also is working on OnlyFans.

"Unfiltered Access" drops new episodes every Thursday on the Unfiltered Network's YouTube channel ... and something tells us these two won't have much trouble living up to the name.

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