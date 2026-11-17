I Still Swear I Didn't Know Who She Was

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Elizabeth Holmes' partner Billy Evans insists he had no idea who the disgraced Theranos founder was when they first met ... and if that sounds hard to believe, wait until you hear how he once failed to recognize James Cameron.

Billy stopped by "TMZ Live" Tuesday to discuss the new documentary "You Can See Everything" ... and when Harvey questioned how he could've met the famous Theranos founder without knowing her identity, Billy had quite the story.

He recalled chatting with a guy named Jim at a Comic-Con rooftop party ... only to later discover he was talking to the man behind "Titanic" and "Avatar."

Billy says he even asked Cameron whether he'd worked on anything he might recognize before realizing who he was.

And Billy stood by another head-scratching moment from the documentary ... when director Nathan Fielder showed Holmes the classic Abbott and Costello "Who's on First?" routine to test whether she genuinely struggled with wordplay and misunderstandings.

Fielder used the comedy sketch to explore whether Holmes could've misunderstood the significance of saying her Theranos technology could perform certain tests ... rather than deliberately misleading investors.

Billy told us Holmes still didn't understand the joke when he explained it to her afterward ... though he noted she was exhausted and distracted by caring for their infant daughter when the scene was filmed.

He also pushed back on how certain scenes were recreated for the film, explained why he gave up his share of the project's profits, and continued defending Holmes, who is serving a federal prison sentence for fraud.